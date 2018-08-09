Russian company to supply steel products to Turkey through BTK

9 August 2018 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Russia's Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC intends to supply metal to Turkey via the international transport route Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, the company said in a message.

MMK has already delivered a trial lot of metal products to Turkey via the railway route Magnitogorsk - Baku - Tbilisi - Kars.

"Currently, together with the Azerbaijani operator ADY Express, the possibility of delivering up to 250,000 tons of metal products annually, or about a third of the demand of Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works in Turkey in a hot-rolled coil is being developed on this route," the message reads.

Four containers with a total weight of 120 tons were delivered to a subsidiary of Magnitogorsk Metallurgical Combine in Turkey. The train traveled 5,000 km distance in 17 days. Prior to this, supply of such products of the plant was carried out exclusively by sea through the port in Novorossiysk. Length of the sea route is more than 6,000 kilometers and the travel time is 30 days.

"The diversification of logistic flows will allow the company to reduce the risks associated with conventional prohibitions and bad weather in the Novorossiysk port. Reducing the number of transshipments will also help to avoid mechanical damage to marketable products and ensure the preservation of the quality of the metal. Reducing the delivery time will help to optimize the company's working capital. The new route allows considering the prospect of diversifying exports to the Middle East, Europe and Africa through MMK's own port in the Turkish city of Iskenderun," the message reads.

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Swiss Stadler reveals time of delivering cars to Azerbaijan for BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 1 July 20:47
Swiss Stadler reveals time of delivering cars to Azerbaijan for BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 8 June 14:49
Iranian steel products hit new markets in Europe, Asia (exclusive)
Business 3 February 13:05
Iranian steel products hit new markets in Europe, Asia (exclusive)
Business 31 January 17:45
Belarus interested in using BTK railway – envoy
Economy news 28 December 2017 12:12
Tariffs for cargo transportation via BTK railway revealed
Economy news 22 December 2017 14:37
Latest
Uzbekistan's largest private bank begins accepting deposits in US dollars
Economy news 12:46
Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2.5 million passengers during first seven months of 2018
Economy news 12:37
Turkmenistan starts producing briquetted coal
Economy news 12:20
American company planning to invest in oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:03
Azerbaijani oil prices drop on August 8
Oil&Gas 11:57
Turkmenistan holds environmental inspection of large gas chemical complex in Caspian sea
Oil&Gas 11:56
IGB: Procedure for selection of owner's engineer resumed
Oil&Gas 11:52
Kazakhstan offers Azerbaijan to introduce single tourist visa for Turkic countries
Tourism 11:37
Current account deficit in Kazakhstan significantly decreases
Economy news 11:36