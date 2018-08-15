Azer Turk Bank offers loans to students on favourable terms

15 August 2018 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

Azer Turk Bank launched the "Student Loan" campaign for students studying or enrolled in higher educational institutions from August 15.

The loan up to 5,000 manats is provided for a period of 12 and 24 months at rates of 18 percent and 19 percent respectively.

In order to receive a loan for tuition, the client needs to provide ID card, documents confirming income. Taking into account that the loan is provided as a transfer, the reference indicating the amount of the annual payment and the bank details of the relevant educational institution should be provided as well.

The campaign is valid till September 30.

More information about the Bank, its service network, products and services is available at

www.azerturkbank.az , the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.

