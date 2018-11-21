Over one ton of narcotics seized in Azerbaijan

21 November 2018 21:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

In the first 10 months of 2018, 1.074 tons of narcotics were seized from illegal circulation in Azerbaijan, the State Customs Committee told Trend on Nov. 21.

In January-October, as a result of comprehensive measures taken by the customs authorities, 931.11 kilograms of heroin and 113.53 kilograms of opium were seized from trafficking.

In addition, during the period, along with narcotics, other items were also seized from trafficking, such as medicines worth 185,120 manats, 9.2 kilograms of caviar, 1,845 mobile phones, spare parts for cars worth 111,000 manats, 1.09 million pieces of pyrotechnic products, 93 cold weapons, 26 air guns, etc.

Also, in January-October, 1.03 million cigarettes and 840 liters of alcoholic beverages, for which excise tax was not paid, were seized.

The State Customs Committee also seized 1.09 million dollars, 310,000 euros, as well as 1,982 carats of precious stones worth 931,350 manats and jewelry worth 210,000 manats.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @TalehMursagulov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss legal status of Caspian Sea
Politics 21 November 22:36
Azerbaijani president congratulates Lebanese counterpart
Politics 21 November 20:58
Acting PM's statement confirms Armenia’s disinterest in Karabakh conflict settlement
Commentary 21 November 20:50
Role of SMEs in Azerbaijani economy to be enhanced (PHOTO)
Economy news 21 November 20:44
Minister: Changes in tax legislation to cover five areas in 2019
Economy news 21 November 20:42
Azerbaijani president views Turkmen national carpet museum (PHOTO)
Politics 21 November 20:24
Latest
US, South Korea to reduce scope of 'Foal Eagle' military exercise
US 00:15
Oil rebounds after prior session's slide; glut worries persist
Oil&Gas 21 November 23:34
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss legal status of Caspian Sea
Politics 21 November 22:36
New industrial enterprises to be launched in Astana before year-end
Economy news 21 November 22:00
Google crash detected in US, UK, Spain and some other countries - reports
Europe 21 November 21:43
Baku-based communications operator looking for ways out of crisis
ICT 21 November 21:34
Petronas eyes to expand oil & gas co-op with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 November 21:21
Azerbaijani president congratulates Lebanese counterpart
Politics 21 November 20:58
Acting PM's statement confirms Armenia’s disinterest in Karabakh conflict settlement
Commentary 21 November 20:50