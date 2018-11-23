Iran meets only 30% of internal demand for bolted joints

23 November 2018 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran uses about 100,000 tons of bolted joints per year, 70,000 tons of which are imported and only 30,000 tons are domestically manufactured, the head of Iran's bolted joint traders' association, Nuraddin Mehri said in an interview with Iran's Young Journalists Club website.

Mehri noted that presently, about 1,000 bolted joint workshops operate in Tehran and the workshops provide 4,000 people with job.

Bolted joint production is one of the cornerstones of Iran's industry, Mehri said adding that there are over 7,000 types bolted joints.

This industry can meet 70 percent of the country's demand, but presently, despite the potential, production doesn't meet the demand, Mehri said.

One of the problems in this industry is lack of raw materials, he added.

Currently, the raw material imports have decreased a great deal and this decrease led to price rise in the local markets, Mehri said.

