Coca-Cola fulfills its social obligations to Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan is among the countries to which The Coca-Cola Company has fulfilled its long-term social obligations in the amount exceeding $1 billion, Uzbek media reported referring to company’s President and CEO James Quincey.

In his official statement, Quincey announced that The Coca-Cola Foundation had broken the $1 billion mark. For over 30 years of its existence, the Foundation has provided financial support in the amount of over $1 to various charitable projects that have benefited 655 million people in over 200 countries of the world, including Uzbekistan.

In the early 1990s, The Coca-Cola Company set itself the task to consistently transfer funds to social and charitable projects regardless of the financial situation on the market. The company created its own fund, in which transfers at least one percent of operating income every year.

Today, The Coca-Cola Foundation provides grants for projects to solve environmental problems, such as access to clean drinking water in villages, rational use of water in agriculture, to solve problems with environmental pollution, to implement projects for the realization of women's economic rights, and aimed at the development and education of young people.

In Uzbekistan, The Coca-Cola Foundation has been working closely with UNDP for over eight years in implementing sustainable development projects.

During this time, with the financial support of The Coca-Cola Foundation, UNDP implemented projects worth over $0.5 million. Grants were aimed at addressing the problem of water scarcity, which is acute for all of Central Asia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news