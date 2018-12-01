Turkmenistan, India mull pharmaceutical partnership

1 December 2018 09:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec.1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting with an Indian delegation consisting of heads and representatives of about 30 pharmaceutical companies was held at the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan was represented by the heads of enterprises dealing with the purchase and sale of medicines.

The delegation held a presentation of the medicines produced by Indian companies.

The sides discussed the possibility of expanding the partnership and establishing direct contacts with Turkmen entrepreneurs.

Turkmenistan has been cooperating with India for a long time on pharmaceutics, in particular, Ajanta Pharma has created an enterprise in Ashgabat that produces more than 80 types of medicines.

According to plans, in the coming years, local pharmaceutics must meet most of the country's needs.

Experts say this market and its infrastructure may develop through the private capital.

---

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Rice harvesting over in Turkmenistan's north
Economy 10:31
Baku - perfect geographic spot for transit stops, Cargolux says (Exclusive)
Economy 30 November 14:35
New UK ambassador appointed to Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 30 November 14:13
Turkmenistan, India mull pharmaceutical partnership
Economy 30 November 14:13
OSCE consulting Turkmenistan and Afghanistan in border security
Turkmenistan 30 November 13:32
Panama's ambassador accredited in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 30 November 12:26
Latest
Tajikistan’s tallest ever New Year’s tree to be installed in Dushanbe
Tajikistan 10:37
Kyrgyz companies illegally mine antimony and export it to China
Kyrgyzstan 10:35
Rice harvesting over in Turkmenistan's north
Economy 10:31
Government of Japan provides Georgian Emergency Management Service with fire engine
Georgia 10:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:17
Analyst talks on Iran-Pakistan ties, says what needs to be improved
Economy 10:16
Iranian goods become competitive due to rial devaluation
Economy 10:11
How can Iran maintain it share in global oil market?
Oil&Gas 10:04
Turkmen gas concern opens tender on railway-related feasibility study
Tenders 10:00