Turkmenistan, India mull pharmaceutical partnership

A meeting with an Indian delegation consisting of heads and representatives of about 30 pharmaceutical companies was held at the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan was represented by the heads of enterprises dealing with the purchase and sale of medicines.

The delegation held a presentation of the medicines produced by Indian companies.

The sides discussed the possibility of expanding the partnership and establishing direct contacts with Turkmen entrepreneurs.

Turkmenistan has been cooperating with India for a long time on pharmaceutics, in particular, Ajanta Pharma has created an enterprise in Ashgabat that produces more than 80 types of medicines.

According to plans, in the coming years, local pharmaceutics must meet most of the country's needs.

Experts say this market and its infrastructure may develop through the private capital.

