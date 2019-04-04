Turkmenistan learning from Japan's experience in water purification technologies

4 April 2019 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 4

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The representatives of the Turkmen State Committee of Water Management and Japanese Marubeni Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, Itochu Corporation, Komatsu Ltd. are holding the negotiations on cooperation in the introduction of water purification technologies, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen State Committee of Water Management.

Moreover, the corresponding consultations are underway with the representatives of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI).

Earlier it was reported that Turkmenistan is preparing a project to create water reserves and increase the capacity of the Garashsyzlyk reservoir, located in the Lebap region, which will improve the water supply of the country's land.

Turkmenistan borders Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming in accordance with agreed quotas from four trans-boundary rivers, namely the Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek and Murgab rivers.

Turkmenistan is affected by the problem of the ecology of the Aral Sea, which is most noticeable in the country’s northern Dashoguz Region, where problems have arisen with the provision of drinking water, the fight against salinization of cultivation lands, land degradation and desertification.

