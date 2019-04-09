South Korean president to visit Uzbekistan next week

9 April 2019 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

President of South Korea Moon Jae Ying will visit Uzbekistan on April 18-21 as part of a tour of three Central Asian countries, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

During his stay in Uzbekistan, Moon Jae-In will discuss with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev issues of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Uzbekistan and South Korea are implementing large projects in various sectors of the economy, among them the automotive industry, the oil and gas sector, the mining industry, and information and communication technologies.

Last time, Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited South Korea on a state visit on November 22-25, 2017.

During his tour of Central Asian countries, South Korean president will also visit Turkmenistan (April 16–18) and Kazakhstan (April 21–23).

