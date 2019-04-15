Ukrainian industrial giant eyes to enter Azerbaijani market

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The Ukrainian company Tekhnomash is interested in supplying mining equipment to the Azerbaijani market, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Organization (AZPROMO).

The company is engaged in the production of magnetic declarators, tippers, cargo and passenger railcars, closures, classifiers and other equipment, as well as spare parts for them.

Currently, Tekhnomash exports its products to neighboring countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Tekhnomash LLC (formerly Dnepropetrovsk Plant of Mining Equipment) has been operating since 1960. The company specializes in the manufacture of products for mining and processing enterprises, coal and metallurgical complexes.

