Increase in average monthly salary of civil servants in Azerbaijan

The average monthly nominal salary of civil servants in Azerbaijan in 2018 increased by 15.3 percent (compared to the previous year­­), amounting to 796.5 manats, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee.

According to the committee, as of January 1, 2019, there are 29,100 civil servants in the country, 28.5 percent of which are women. Out of them, 4.5 percent of civil servants work in the top administrative positions of 3rd classification, 75.7 percent work in the top administrative positions of 4th-7th classifications, and 19.8 percent are civilian assistants.

As the statistical data show, the work experience of civil servants is as follows: 7.4 percent have experience of up to one year, 24.2 percent - from one tp five years, 23.2 percent - from five to ten years, 16.8 percent - from 10 to 15 years, and 28.4 percent - up to 15 years and more.

The distribution of civil servants by age groups is as follows: 17.2 percent of employees are up to 30 years of age, 15.9 percent – between 30 to 34 years of age, 23.6 percent – between 35 to 44 years of age, 21.0 percent – between 45 to 54 years of age, 18.1 percent – between 55 to 62 years of age, 2.9 percent – between 63 to 64 years of age, and 1.3 percent are aged 65 years and older.

About 1.1 percent of civil servants holding administrative positions in the 4th-7th classifications are deputy heads of local executive authorities, 14.6 percent are heads of departments, 11.7 percent are deputy heads of departments, 7.9 percent are sector heads, 20,9 percent are consultants, 12.8 percent are lead consultants, 5.3 percent are senior consultants, and 25.7 percent are principal consultants.

