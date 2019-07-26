Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia start to co-op in hazelnut production - Erdogan

26 July 2019 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia have started cooperation in the field of hazelnut production, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

He said that cooperation in this field is very important.

He added that all three countries are significant suppliers of hazelnuts to world markets.

“Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia account for 80 percent of hazelnut exports to world markets,” Erdogan said.

He noted that cooperation in this area will increase the volume of supplies of these products to world markets.

