Turkmenistan increasing banana harvest

31 July 2019 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 31

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Preparations for a new banana harvesting season are underway in the Sakarchage district of the Mary region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the Neytralni Turkmenistan newspaper.

The local company "Ferhar" plans to receive dozens of tons of exotic fruits this year, the report said. Thus, the experiment on growing bananas of dwarf varieties most suitable for the arid climate of Turkmenistan continues.

The experience of cultivating exotic plants under greenhouse conditions was taken over from Turkey, from where banana seedlings were purchased.

