Number of online registrations of entrepreneurs growing in Azerbaijan

22 August 2019 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Parvin Eyubova – Trend:

After e-registration of legal entities without an e-signature has been simplified for the companies with local capital this year, the number of those who used this service has increased, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes.

The number of limited liability companies reached almost 6,200 of the total number of 7,116 companies registered during seven months of 2019, that is 86.7 percent .

Since early 2019, the number of legal business registration procedures has been reduced from three to one, while time has shortened to 20 minutes. That is, to start a business, no financial costs or documents are required from an entrepreneur.

The detailed information on the procedure can be found on the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry’s website. All registration documents will be sent to the personal e-cabinet of the taxpayer upon completion.

