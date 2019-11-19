Import of Russian grain triples in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Some 857,000 tons of grain and cereals have been imported from Russia to Azerbaijan since the beginning of the second half of 2019, which is three times more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports on Nov. 19 referring to the Russian media outlets.

The share of grain which is exported to Azerbaijan amounted to about four percent of the total volume of grain which is exported from Russia.

By this indicator, Azerbaijan is among the top five countries along with Turkey, Egypt, Bangladesh and others.

