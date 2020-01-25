Turkmenistan reaches new heights in trade with Uzbekistan

25 January 2020 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Marubeni, Uztransgaz plans to implement memorandum on co-op
Business 24 January 19:27
Uzbekistan and Italy may co-op in jewelry production
Business 24 January 18:48
Uzbekistan records increase in wholesale and retail trade
Business 24 January 18:05
Uzbekistan presents its agricultural potential in Hague
Business 24 January 18:00
Iran to boost ties with Turkmenistan to complete Inche boron railroad
Transport 24 January 17:08
Uzbekistan introducing additional checks on passengers arriving in country
Tourism 24 January 15:55
Latest
Kazakh Aviation Administration publicizes new details of Bek Air crash
Kazakhstan 11:54
South Korean Star Boiler to launch industrial equipment production in Kazakhstan
Construction 11:51
Consumer loans account for most part of Azerbaijani Kapital Bank's loan portfolio
Finance 11:50
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 25
Business 11:45
Azerbaijan’s Sheki winery to launch new production line in coming months
Business 11:39
Georgia announces statistics on entries in 2019
Transport 11:39
Compulsory medical insurance discussed by Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 11:37
Banking sector owns largest number of assets in Georgia
Finance 11:37
Shanghai shuts down all cinemas during Lunar New Year holidays
China 10:51