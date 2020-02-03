Agricultural economy transforming in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Agricultural economy is transforming in Azerbaijan and in this regard, the role of women in the sector shouldn't be forgotten and they should become an equal link in this process, said Kaan Basaran, a specialist in programs of the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN) Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan.

Basaran made the remark in Baku at the first seminar of the FAO cooperation program with Azerbaijan, dedicated to increasing the number of women employed in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector, Trend reports from the event.

The specialist noted that women make up half of Azerbaijan’s population, and due to insufficient resources to realize their economic potential, they are less present in the market than men.

Basaran said that the goal of the institution he represents is to ensure a sustainable food supply chain and increase their availability.

“The project being implemented today will serve to increase the employment of women in Azerbaijan, strengthen their role in agriculture,” the FAO specialist noted. “Women’s activities in the agricultural sector will contribute to its development. Increasing the income of women in rural regions will also lead to the development and strengthening of the family institution.”

