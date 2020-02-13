Deputy minister: Azerbaijan done great job in developing digital economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan has done a great job regarding development of digital economy, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said at the international conference titled Digital economy: Modern Challenges and Real Opportunities, Trend reports.

"Today, we are at a stage when the digital economy is becoming a large-scale sphere where new goals and objectives, new challenges and solutions appear. Today, it is important for Azerbaijan's economy to reduce dependence on the oil sector, increase competitiveness in the non-oil sector, develop human capital, and thus, develop digital economy," Safarov said.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan has done a lot of work in this direction.

"In particular, an e-government has been formed, through which various e-services are provided, new platforms are created and, as a whole, the traditional economy is being transformed into a digital economy of a new period," Safarov said.

So, since the launch of the licensing portal and issuing permits in Azerbaijan on March 1, 2019, more than 1,500 licenses have been issued through the platform. Last year, the portal was improved, work on the integration of information systems in the portal continued and more than 800 electronic licenses were granted to entrepreneurs.

"More than 1,500 licenses have been issued via the portal for issuance of licenses and permits since its launch in Azerbaijan on March 1, 2019. Last year, the portal was improved, work on the integration of information systems in the portal was continued and more than 800 e-licenses were granted to entrepreneurs," the deputy minister said.

Safarov noted that the ministry provides 94 services in the field of economic activities, of which 68 are provided online; 63 e-services are interactive, and the remaining five are informational.

The deputy minister noted that over 96,000 requests were received at the e-government portal in 2019.

An international conference titled Digital Economy: Modern Challenges and Real Opportunities is held in Baku on Feb.13. Representatives of the ministries of economy, education, transport, communications and high technologies, the UNEC (Azerbaijan State University of Economics) rector, as well as members of international organizations attend the conference.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili