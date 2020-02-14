Export of Turkish steel, cement to Turkmenistan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey exported steel and cement worth $104.3 million to Turkmenistan in 2019, a source in the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

"Export of steel from Turkey to Turkmenistan increased by 84 percent in 2019 compared to 2018 and amounted to $92.1 million," the ministry said.

"Export of cement from Turkey to Turkmenistan increased by 49.1 percent in 2019 compared to 2018 and reached $12.2 million," the ministry said.

Export of the Turkish steel to Turkmenistan increased by 70.9 percent in December 2019 compared to December 2018 and reached $4.9 million.

"Export of cement from Turkey to Turkmenistan increased by 3.9 times in December 2019 compared to December 2018 and amounted to $1.6 million," the ministry said.

Export of steel from Turkey decreased by 10.6 percent in 2019 compared to 2018 and reached $13.8 billion.

Export of cement from Turkey increased by 17.8 percent in 2019 compared to 2018 and reached $3.5 billion.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu