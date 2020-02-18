SME Development Agency: Azerbaijan's jewelry market needs regulations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

It is necessary to create mechanisms for evaluation and regulation in Azerbaijan's jewelry market, Chairman of the of the board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Orkhan Mammadov said at a press conference on the topic of prospects for the development of the jewelry market in Azerbaijan: problems and opportunities, Trend reports.

The lack of control over the determination of the quality of precious metals and stones leads to various problems, Mammadov said.

The chairman said that Azerbaijan has a low level of trust between participants of the jewelry market, so it is necessary to establish regulating instruments to eradicate this problem.

Consequently, control measures need to be strengthened through the establishment of assessment and regulatory institutions in this sector, Mammadov said.

The press conference on the prospects for the development of the jewelry market in Azerbaijan, problems and opportunities is being held in Baku on Feb. 18.

The event is attended by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev, Chairman of the board of the SME Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the board of Azergold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov, as well as local entrepreneurs involved in the jewelry business.

