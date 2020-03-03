Volumes of Kazakhstan wheat export to Georgia increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The volume of Kazakhstan wheat exports to Georgia has increased, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

As the ministry noted, traditionally, the grain market of Georgia is adjacent, both for Russian and Kazakhstan wheat.

"In previous years, Russia had the opportunity to supply wheat to Georgia at a competitive price. In 2018, lower quality and higher export prices for Russian wheat limited the exports to Georgia," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that transportation of Kazakhstan grain to the Georgian is possible by rail through the territory of the Russian Federation and through the Caspian Sea, which either way is through Azerbaijan.

"Due to favorable forecasts for the wheat crop of 2019 worldwide, and in the Black Sea region in particular, prices for Russian wheat in 2019-2020 are not expected to be high," the ministry said.

As the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan said, in January-August 2019, 48,800 tons of Kazakhstan wheat and 2,000 tons of flour were exported to Georgia.

According to representatives of the ministry, delivery time will depend on market conditions and agreements between entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, on Sept. 28, Levan Silagava, Head of the Association of Wheat Groups of Georgia told Trend that according to negotiations with Kazakhstan, the country''s government will subsidize the transportation of wheat to the Georgian market and reduce tariffs, which will allow to get Kazakh wheat at relatively affordable prices.