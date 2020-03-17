Ban on import of ethanol lifted in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The ban on the import of ethanol to Iran is being lifted to strengthen the fight against coronavirus, said Saeed Abbaspour, the director general of the Exports and Imports Regulations Department at Ministry of Industries, Mining, and Trade, Trend reports citing Shata news agency.

According to Abbaspour, the needs of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran are priority in this sensitive period.

Abbaspour added that manufacturing companies can import any quantity of ethanol to produce disinfectants.

The official said that the Central Bank of Iran must provide the necessary amount of foreign currency and the Iranian Customs Administration should facilitate the import of this product.

According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 14,900 people have been infected, 853 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 4,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease in Iran.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.