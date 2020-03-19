Georgian private business to support country efforts to combat coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Companies operating in Georgia's private sector will contribute to efforts against the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, more than 30 companies will participate in the fight against the spread of the virus in the country. This project was launched at the initiative of Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia.

The joint activities of the public and private sectors are coordinated by the office of the Business Ombudsman Mikhail Daushvili.

The ombudsman added that ministries would work to identify the areas requiring resources, and then the private sector will provide the necessary supplies.

In particular, the companies will deliver small volumes of medicines and other goods.

Daushvili said the contributions from the private sector aim to support socially vulnerable groups facing risks of the virus infection, and called the initiative an example of efficient relationship between government and business.

