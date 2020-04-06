Georgia begins business audits to check implementation of medical recommendations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The purpose of business audits is to prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect health of citizens of the country, said Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava after a meeting of the Interagency Coordinating Council, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

“Since April 6, the Labor Inspectorate, which is part of the Ministry of Health, the Technical Supervision Agency of the Ministry of Economy, as well as municipal inspections are starting a very intensive inspection process,” Turnava said.

According to her, it will be checked whether the recommendations of the medical sector are being implemented.

“First of all, we will begin to check enterprises that have received the right to continue their activities. We assume that we can check up to 50 enterprises and companies per day. In parallel with this, we will begin checking companies whose activities have been temporarily suspended. They must continue to operate,” Turnava said.

Meanwhile, the companies that want to resume their activities which were stopped in accordance with a government decree due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus should fill out a special application on the official website of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

Georgia has reported the second death from COVID-19 infection on April 5. The first case of death from coronavirus in Georgia was reported on April 4.

A total of 36 individuals have recovered out of the 170 confirmed cases since February 26.

Currently, 5,067 people are under quarantine in Georgia. Meanwhile, 330 individuals remain under the medical observation in different hospitals in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and regions.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356