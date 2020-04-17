Fergana region of Uzbekistan increases production of fruits, vegetables
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Georgia for projecting Azerbaijan's national flag at Tbilisi TV Broadcasting Tower (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: Those who rejected dialogue idea have been struggling not with authorities, but with our state and people
President Ilham Aliyev: One thing should remain untouched for all political forces – our independence, statehood and state interests
President Ilham Aliyev: We see that by carrying out political and economic reforms in parallel, we can really achieve great success
President Ilham Aliyev: Reaction of entire int’l community to far-fetched “elections” in so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” further strengthens our position