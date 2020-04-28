Georgia, Israel to deepen cooperation in post-crisis period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin agreed to closely cooperate in several areas in the post-crisis period, Trend reports citing the website of the Georgian presidential administration.

The statement was made during a telephone conversation of the heads of state on April 27, the report said. Zourabichvili and Rivlin also discussed the situation with coronavirus in the two countries and methods of combating the pandemic.

Georgia's president noted the importance of joining efforts in the field of creating a vaccine against COVID-19 and the continuation of more active and in-depth cooperation between Georgia and Israel in the field of tourism in the post-crisis period.

Zourabichvili also noted that the experience of Israel in the field of high technologies is valuable for Georgia.

According to official figures, on April 28, Israel registered 15,555 cases of coronavirus infection, 204 people died. Since April 17, Israel has begun to lift restrictions caused by the risk of coronavirus spreading in the country.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Georgia was recorded on February 26. On April 28, the number of infected reached 511 people, six persons died.

Georgia and Israel established diplomatic relations on June 1, 1992. The countries closely cooperate in the fields of trade, economy, culture, education and tourism.

