Iran to start production of coronavirus diagnostic kits

TEHRAN, Iran, May 8

Trend:

Alireza Zali, head of the government-led coronavirus taskforce of Tehran, announced that COVID-19 detection kits are to be produced domestically.

At a meeting of Tehran City Council, Zali appreciated the actions of the Tehran Municipality and the City Council against coronavirus, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"We have tried to rely on the latest experience in the world and localize it to initiate production of coronavirus detection kits," he added.

During the meeting, the members of Tehran City Council announced that the Tehran Municipality is ready to monitor the health of the citizens.

"Despite severe financial problems, the Tehran City Council and Municipality have cooperated with the Ministry of Health and the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus from the very beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran," Mohammad Javad Haghshenas, the head of the Cultural and Social Commission of Tehran City Council, said.

Referring to a special plan to combat the coronavirus in Tehran, he noted that the capital can rely on the capacity of 'Neighborhood Centers' to monitor the residents' health.

According to the latest statistics, over 98,600 people have been infected and 6,277 people have already died in Iran. Meanwhile, over 79,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.