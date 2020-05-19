Azerbaijani companies sign contracts with farmers for sowing cotton

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

The cotton companies of Azerbaijan have signed contracts with about 20,000 farmers for sowing cotton on 99,693 hectares, Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

According to the data, the sowing of cotton in the country is nearing completion.

"In 2020, cotton is sown in more than 20 districts of Azerbaijan. Most of the crops accounted for traditional cotton growing districts such as Saatli (13,720 hectares), Barda (11,300 hectares), Bilasuvar (10,553 hectares), Agjabadi (10,320 hectares) and Sabirabad (9,551 hectares),” the ministry said.

In 2019, 294,000 tons of cotton was collected in Azerbaijan, the average yield amounted to 29.4 centners per hectare.

According to the new subsidization mechanism, which has been in force since 2020, for the first time, cotton growers will be provided with a subsidy in connection with both sowing and harvesting. Farmers will receive a subsidy of 220 manat ($129.4) per hectare of sown area and 100 manat ($58.8 manat) for each ton of cotton transferred to collection points.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 19)

