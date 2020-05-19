Turkey-Israel trade turnover down in March 2020

Business 19 May 2020 09:36 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey-Israel trade turnover down in March 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkey and Israel decreased by slightly over $97.1 million in March 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, making up $520.3 million, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

"In March 2020, Turkey’s export to Israel amounted to $389.4 million, while import from Israel made up $130.8 million," the ministry said.

From January through March 2020, trade turnover between Turkey and Israel declined by $99.2 million compared to the same period of last year, making up $1.49 billion. In particular, export from Turkey to Israel amounted to slightly over $1.1 billion, while import from Israel - $364.7 million.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover exceeded $32.2 billion in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s export decreased by 17.8 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to $13.4 billion, and import increased by 3.1 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and amounted to $18.8 billion.

From January through March 2020, Turkey’s trade turnover exceeded $98.4 billion.

During 1Q2020, export of Turkey dropped by 4 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $42.7 billion.

In the reporting period, Turkey’s import exceeded $55.6 billion, showing an increase of 10.3 percent over the year.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey amounted to $374.2 billion in 2019.

