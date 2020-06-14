Uzbekistan’s import of steel from Turkey decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The export of steel from Turkey to Uzbekistan decreased by 54.50 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $12.2 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

"The export of steel from Turkey to Uzbekistan decreased by 66.86 percent in May 2020 compared to May 2019 and amounted to $1.9 million," the ministry said.

The export of steel from Turkey to the world markets decreased by 22.9 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of last year amounting to $4.8 billion.

The export of steel from Turkey amounted to 7.9 percent of the country's total export volume from January through May 2020.

Turkey exported steel worth $817.8 million to the world markets in May 2020, which is 39.7 percent less than in the same month of 2019.

The export of steel from Turkey in May 2020 amounted to 8.2 percent of the country's total export volume.

Over the past 12 months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported steel worth $12.4 billion.

