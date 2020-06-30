Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss legislative bodies, political parties interaction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed interaction of legislative bodies and political parties of the two countries, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan State News Agency.

This issue was discussed during a telephone conversation that was held between the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The sides noted the dynamics of trade and economic relations.

In particular, the presidents attach importance to strengthening cooperation within international organizations, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

The head of Uzbekistan congratulated the head of Turkmenistan on his birthday and noted that the Uzbek side attaches special importance to the development of cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Thanking for the congratulations, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan values friendly relations with Uzbekistan.

Earlier, a meeting was held between the deputy foreign ministers of the two countries. During this meeting, representatives of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan said that they intend to improve import and export procedures. The current state and prospects of cooperation in the energy and water sectors were also discussed.

