Goods and services purchases by Georgian enterprises up

Total purchases of goods and services carried out by enterprises in Georgia equaled to 15.2 billion lari ($4.9 billion) in first quarter of 2020 (5.7 percent higher year-on-year), Trend reports referring to National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat)

In the reporting period, the purchase goods and services for resale amounted 9.5 billion lari ($3.09 billion), 7.3 percent higher year-on-year.

In first quarter of 2020, the average number of employees in the sector equaled to 684,400 people, which is 3.1 percent higher year-on-year. Out of the total number of employees, 41.8 percent were women and 58.2 percent were men.

Some 39.9 percent of total number of employees comes on large business, 20.7 percent – on medium, and 39.4 percent - on small business.

The total personnel costs of enterprises equaled to 2.40 billion lari ($782.4 million), 10.3 percent higher year-on-year.

