Number of Uzbek companies operating in Kazakhstan surges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

The number of companies operating in Kazakhstan with Uzbekistan’s capital amounted to 1,850 companies as of Jun.1, 2020, which is 11 companies more than as of Jan. 1, 2020 (1,839 companies), Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

Of 1,850 companies registered, 1,186 proved to be active, which is 52 companies more than as of Jan. 1, 2020 (1,134). Furthermore, of total Uzbek companies registered in Kazakhstan, 1,847 are small, one is medium-size and two are large companies.

The majority of the companies with Uzbek capital (903 companies) operate in Kazakhstan’s wholesale and retail trade sector, as well as in vehicles repair.

The next greatest number of companies (199) with Uzbek capital operates in Kazakhstan’s construction. The third place accounts for 101 Uzbek companies operating in the processing industry of Kazakhstan.

In turn, the least number of companies with Uzbekistan capital operates in the following sectors water supply sector; collection, processing and removal of waste, liquidation activities (5 companies); and in gas, steam, hot water and air conditioning (4 companies);

No companies with Uzbekistan’s capital operate in Kazakhstan’s compulsory social security; and in activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh