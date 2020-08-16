Azerbaijan attracting foreign investors through new online e-platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Investme - Azerbaijani online search portal on investments has been launched, the project's manager Emin Sultanov told Trend.

"The mechanism of work is quite simple. Following the registration, purchase requests are made, and the Investme representative contacts the investor to confirm the purchase of shares," he said.

Sultanov said that the platform doesn't allow automatic purchases at this stage, although the purchase itself is carried out online.

"In the near future, we’ll implement automatic verification of the buyer and purchase without phone confirmation," the manager said.

The official launch of the portal is scheduled for the end of the week. Investme was initially set up by BTB Kapital Investment company.

"For now, work is underway to select more shares, which will be exhibited at the portal in the first place," Sultanov said.

Speaking about the volume of investments in this project, Sultanov stressed that over 1 million manat [$590,000] was invested in it.

"We work with existing legal entities. These are companies that are engaged in construction, sale of goods and other services," he said. "I would also like to note that the demand for financing start-ups has grown, and we are taking measures to create conditions for meeting it."

"We receive inquiries from foreign investors who want to invest in Azerbaijani projects and companies, so we hold negotiations and mull legal issues," Sultanov said.

"The main conditions for using Investme are are business planning and transparency of accounting. These are important conditions, as investors want to know into which projects their investments are made and which shares are worth to buy," Sultanov concluded.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 1)

---

