Iran discloses details of exports via Kermanshah Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

In total, 2.23 million tons of goods worth $902 million were exported via the Kermanshah Province (western Iran) during the first five months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through August 21, 2020), said Khalil Heidari, Supervisor of Kermanshah Province Customs Office, Trend reports citing Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration’s website.

The official stressed that the product exports increased by 9 percent in terms of volume and 1 percent in terms of value compared to the same period last Iranian year.

Heidari added that 1.29 million tons of local goods of Kermanshah Province worth $504.8 million were exported through Kermanshah, Parviz Khan, Khosravi, and Paveh customs in five months. The product exports increased by 5 percent in terms of value and 17 percent in terms of volume compared to the same period last Iranian year.

"Additionally, 944,000 tons of products from other provinces of Iran worth $397 million were exported through Kermanshah Province. The exports decreased by 1 percent in terms of volume and 3 percent in terms of value compared to the same period last Iranian year," he said.

According to the official, the exported goods were mainly butter, tomatoes, cheese, water conditioner, tomato paste, ceramics, watermelon, melon, yogurt, dishes, etc.

Heidari noted that the products were exported to 24 countries, mainly Iraq.