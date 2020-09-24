Asian Development Bank discloses amount of funds allocated to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

An event dedicated to the results of the “Regional support to reduce the negative impact of the new type of coronavirus pandemic COVID-19, as well as potential pandemics of other infectious diseases” technical assistance project, was held at Azerbaijan’s Yeni Clinic (New Clinic) medical institution, together with the State Agency of Mandatory Health Insurance, Trend reports with reference to the agency.

“Deputy Chairperson of the Board of the Agency Nigar Bayramova, Head of the Permanent Representation of the Asian Development Bank in Azerbaijan Nariman Mannapbekov, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan attended the event,” the agency said.

While opening the event, the deputy chairperson of the board of the agency stressed that there is a need for interaction and cooperation between the countries to take the measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic and until today ADB has participated in financing a number of regional projects which are implemented at the initiative of Azerbaijan.

ADB’s permanent mission in Azerbaijan allocated technical assistance in the amount of $455,000 within this project.

This assistance includes personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, coveralls, face masks, safety glasses and other medical supplies.

Bayramova expressed gratitude to the head of ADB's permanent mission in Azerbaijan for technical assistance and support.

Mannapbekov added that fruitful cooperation with the authorized structures of the country, including the agencies and Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), made it possible to divide the process of delivering personal protective equipment to the country into four parts. More urgent and lighter goods were shipped by air, while others by sea.

In conclusion, Mannapbekov stressed that ADB will continue to work with the Azerbaijani government and development partners to mobilize the additional resources for Azerbaijan’s effective response to the pandemic.

