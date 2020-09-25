Georgia, Azerbaijan united by energy and transport projects of international importance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Georgia, there are strong good-neighborly relations between the countries, said Irakli Beraya, chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, commenting on the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, in addition to close cooperation in a bilateral format, Georgia and Azerbaijan are united by international energy and transport projects of great importance.

As Beraya noted, the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan and excellent good-neighborly relations will ensure the successful implementation and effectiveness of these projects, as well as the opportunity to implement many new projects.

"Azerbaijan supports the resolution adopted annually by the UN General Assembly," said the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that is that there are no unresolved issues in relations between the two countries, Beraya said.

This is the first official visit of Bayramov to Georgia.

During the trip, the minister has already held official meetings with Georgian President Salome Zourabiscvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Kakhaber Kuchava, and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

