Kazakhstan lowers imports of Turkish-made leather goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The export of leather goods from Turkey to Kazakhstan dropped by 10.26 percent in the first eight months of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, having made up $12.9 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In August 2020, Turkey's export of leather goods to Kazakhstan made up $724,800, showing a slump of 65.33 percent year on year.

Turkey’s export of leather goods to global markets from January through August 2020 shrank by 24.3 percent, compared to the same period of 2019, and made up slightly over $856.4 million.

The export of leather goods from Turkey made up 0.8 percent of the country's total export over the reporting period.

In August 2020, Turkey exported leather goods worth $98.3 million to foreign markets, down 26.8 percent compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of leather goods in August this year amounted to 0.8 percent of the country's total export.

During the last twelve months (from August 2019 through August 2020), Turkey exported leather goods for over $1.3 billion.

