WTO, Turkmenistan discuss issues of strengthening bilateral partnership

The issues of Turkmenistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and strengthening bilateral partnership were considered, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The discussions were held during a videoconference of the Government Commission to study issues related to Turkmenistan's accession to the WTO.

During the videoconference, the parties discussed in detail all the points of the draft " Plan of joint actions" on interaction between Turkmenistan and the WTO and considered issues related to the adoption of this document.

The parties also exchanged views on the draft action plan for the development of a Memorandum on the foreign trade regime of Turkmenistan, prepared as part of the technical support of the Asian development Bank.

Turkmenistan received observer status in the WTO on July 22, 2020, during a meeting in Geneva. Meanwhile, Turkmenistan applied for observer status in the WTO in May 2020.

As it was reported earlier, representatives of Turkmenistan and WTO discussed an overview of Turkmenistan’s trade and economic policy prepared by WTO.

A special government commission has been established in Turkmenistan to follow up the issues of Turkmenistan's accession to the World Trade Organization.