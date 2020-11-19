Dutch’s Stamicarbon ready to pursue new business opportunities in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Dutch’ Stamicarbon, the Dutch licensing and innovation company of technology licensor and Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) contractor Maire Tecnimont Group, can offer various improvements and optimization therefore is ready to pursue new business opportunities in Turkmenistan, once coronavirus-related restrictions will allow to do so again, Stamicarbon told Trend.

"The newly implemented Group’s digital advantage platform enabled Stamicarbon and the whole Maire Tecnimont’s network to keep on working globally thanks to the remotization and virtualization of processes," said the company.

These days have provided an opportunity to demonstrate Stamicarbon’s agility in adapting to the circumstances, also thanks to crucial investments carried out in the recent past with regard to digital infrastructures and the implementation of a full smartworking model in the whole Maire Tecnimont Group, added Stamicarbon.

In terms of cooperation with Turkmenistan, Stamicarbon said that the company has no new agreements for newly built plants planned at the moment, but it stays actively engaged for continued support, providing services for operating plants, including possible expansions of existing ones.

"Having a strong foothold in the fertilizer scene in Turkmenistan already and with all the economical drivers for further expansion in place, Stamicarbon and the whole Maire Tecnimont Group can play a strategic role to continue their contribution to the development of Turkmenistan’s industrial sector, economy and wealth," added the company.

