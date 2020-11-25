Produce in Georgia agency selects business ideas for micro and small entrepreneurship grant program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Produce in Georgia agency has selected business ideas as part of the micro and small entrepreneurship grant program, Trend reports via Georgian media.



The transparent selection process was carried out by independent experts with corresponding experience and qualifications. In order to ensure an unbiased assessment process, all applications were conferred specific codes and the jury selected the projects based on the mentioned codes. The selected applicants will be invited to submit business plans in early December.



A total of 26,307 applications were submitted to the Agency, of which 4,103 projects were selected for the second phase, including 2,056 projects submitted by women and 2,047 projects submitted by males.



Produce in Georgia agency has been implementing the micro and small entrepreneurship grants program for 5 years. The Agency has also financed 6,212 projects and total investments amounted to 61 million lari ($18.4 million).

The state program “Produce in Georgia” is being implemented by the initiative of the Government of Georgia The program aims at developing and supporting entrepreneurship, encouraging the creation of new enterprises, and increasing export potential in the country.

