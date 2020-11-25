IKEA investment arm in talks to buy city-centre retail property in big European cities

Business 25 November 2020 22:08 (UTC+04:00)
IKEA investment arm in talks to buy city-centre retail property in big European cities

IKEA’s Ingka Investments is in talks to buy commercial property in prime locations in several big European cities after it finalised its first-ever such acquisition last month, its managing director said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The investment arm of Ingka Group, which owns most IKEA stores, is pushing into the real estate market as part of IKEA’s shift towards big city-centres from out-of-town. So far, such locations are leased.

Scouting for city-centre retail property more or less ready to house IKEA stores across Europe’s main cities, Ingka Investments’ first deal was in Paris’ Rue de Rivoli.

“We have ongoing discussions in big European cities,” Ingka Investments Managing Director Krister Mattsson said in an interview. “It takes time to buy properties, but there is a lot in the pipeline,” he told Reuters.

Inkga Investments is pushing ahead with the new strategy despite the wider retail market uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Despite the exodus from high streets prompted by the coronavirus, price tags for the kind of properties that Ingka Investments is hunting for have not tumbled, Mattsson said.

“For good locations in big cities, which is what we are looking at to meet our customers, there is always demand,” he said. “We haven’t seen any big impact yet on prices for such properties - which one may have expected when the crisis came.”

Besides good space for the IKEA store, buildings could also include other retail, office and even residential space, and Ingka Group would take over as landlord.

The decision to build up a real estate portfolio stems from privately held IKEA’s long-standing strategy not to rent. Acquisitions, as IKEA’s other investments, are self financed.

Separately, Ingka Group’s malls arm Ingka Centres is also shopping for inner-city property, albeit targeting bigger developments aimed at housing IKEA-store anchored malls. Scouting Europe, Asia and the United States, it has so far made two such acquisitions.

Ingka Investments’ portfolios also include renewable energy and forests.

Starting in 2017 with the purchase of handyman services platform TaskRabbit, Ingka Investments also buys into startups that may help IKEA speed up its digital transformation, improve its services, and become more sustainable. The latest addition is a stake in logistics solutions and delivery platform Mover Systems.

Ingka Investments has to date made 23 such minority stake investments totalling more than 200 million euros ($238 million), it said. It has not disclosed the price tag for TaskRabbit and two more full acquisitions.

Ingka Group is a franchisee to brand owner Inter IKEA.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 28
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 28
Kazakhstan eyes to fully put up produced LPG on electronic trading platforms in 2021
Kazakhstan eyes to fully put up produced LPG on electronic trading platforms in 2021
Lari depreciation among possible reasons for fuel price increase in Georgia
Lari depreciation among possible reasons for fuel price increase in Georgia
Loading Bars
Latest
Resolution of France's Senate nothing more than piece of paper for Azerbaijan - top official Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23:10
Resolution adopted by France's Senate has no legal force - MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22:52
IKEA investment arm in talks to buy city-centre retail property in big European cities Business 22:08
Kazinform and IRNA news agencies hold joint online conference Kazakhstan 21:15
Iran to compensate for Ukraine plane crash according to int'l norms Iran 20:38
Oil tanker hit by blast at Saudi terminal, Saudi Arabia confirms Arab World 20:27
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 19:58
First Turkish Trade House to open in Azerbaijan Business 19:55
Azerbaijani president signs law renaming Tsakuri village in Khojavend district Politics 19:35
Azerbaijani president signs law renaming Gushchubaba village of Khojaly district into Baharli village Politics 19:32
Azerbaijan to monitor fields in Kalbajar - Head of National Geological Exploration Service (Exclusive) Economy 19:30
EU allocates macro-financial assistance to Georgia to tackle COVID-19 Finance 19:02
Turkmen FM gives speech at 13th Central Asia-Korea Cooperation Forum Turkmenistan 18:58
Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolving regional and global environmental problems Turkmenistan 18:57
Azerbaijan confirms 1,229 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18:40
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 28 Oil&Gas 18:30
Austria provides Uzbekistan with railway equipment Transport 18:21
U.S. weekly jobless claims increase again US 17:59
Produce in Georgia agency selects business ideas for micro and small entrepreneurship grant program Business 17:55
Kazakhstan eyes to fully put up produced LPG on electronic trading platforms in 2021 Oil&Gas 17:51
Uzbekistan’s food production to grow by end of 2020 Uzbekistan 17:51
Fergana region becomes main textile producer in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:43
More countries allow import of Uzbek-grown products Business 17:40
Volume of lending in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan in annual circulation greatly increases Finance 17:39
Lari depreciation among possible reasons for fuel price increase in Georgia Oil&Gas 17:35
Azerbaijan prepares projects to restore road infrastructure in liberated territories Economy 17:33
Production of Iran’s Sefid Dasht Steel Company increases Business 17:22
Kazakhstan's Kuryk port boosts cargo handling, launches direct link to Iran Transport 17:21
Turkmenistan has sufficient reserves to mitigate effects of pandemic - IMF Finance 17:20
Volume of cargo transportation of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic drops Economy 17:08
Kazakhstan to localize production of German agricultural machinery's popular models Transport 17:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 17:06
Georgian-produced ski equipment to be exported to Europe Business 16:44
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Italy year-on-year Business 16:39
Volume of goods released from Iran’s customs checkpoints announced Business 16:38
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of instrumentation Tenders 16:32
Investments in Iran’s Kerman Province increase Finance 16:28
Azerbaijani refugees from Kalbajar visit Martyrs Alley (PHOTO) Society 16:24
FM talks on possible Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty to French Le Point Politics 16:16
Azerbaijan shows new footage of Azerbaijani army units entering Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:13
Armenia must answer for war crimes - Azerbaijani FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:13
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 16:08
Uzbekistan eyes to maintain macroeconomic stability in 2021 Uzbekistan 16:06
Volume of loans issued by commercial banks down in Georgia Finance 16:05
Cable TV operators ready for full deployment in liberated Azerbaijani territories Economy 16:01
Activities of private sector in Iran can put end to economic problems - analyst Finance 15:59
Georgia increases export of precious metal ores and concentrates Business 15:52
During Karabakh hostilities, Turkey responded to political pressure exerted on Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 15:49
Oil shrugs off U.S. inventory gain helped by vaccine hopes Oil&Gas 15:45
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgian banking sector down Finance 15:30
Return of Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan has not only important political but also economic significance - Georgian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:29
Number of bank accounts registered in Nakhchivan over 10M2020 unveiled Finance 15:24
Azerbaijan's gold company reveals profits Business 15:22
Two facilities in Iran’s oil sector to be put into operation Oil&Gas 15:20
Baku residents hold rally celebrating Kalbajar's liberation (PHOTOS) Society 15:18
Georgia reveals data on persimmons and caraway seeds exports Business 15:10
Turkmenistan’s growth model relies on large-scale public investments - IMF Finance 15:10
Four dead as migrant boat capsizes off Canary Islands, more missing Europe 15:09
Kazakhstan’s joining UPOV could help improve lives, provide for economic dev't Business 15:09
SOCAR reveals volume of transshipment through Kulevi terminal Oil&Gas 15:01
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Kalbajar (PHOTO) Politics 14:57
Cargo handling at Kazakhstan's Aktau seaport decreases over 10M2020 Transport 14:56
Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic increases Business 14:49
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 25 Society 14:44
Life insurance in Azerbaijan occupies about half of all insurance fees - association Finance 14:42
SOCAR and LUKOIL eye expanding co-op Economy 14:42
Baku Stock Exchange hosts auction for CBA's short-term notes Finance 14:40
Concerns of some OSCE MG co-chairing countries don't matter - Erdogan Politics 14:39
Kazakhstan boosts passenger cars manufacturing within 10M2020 Business 14:28
Turkmen IT company to create first online platform of Union of Industrialists, Entrepreneurs ICT 14:28
Azerbaijan to export medical masks to Russia and Germany Business 14:26
UNESCO to take part in protection of cultural, religious heritage in Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:25
Iran says ready to return to Jan 20, 2017 Politics 14:24
Iran talks banking obstacles Finance 14:21
Azerbaijan disclose data on investments in local renewable energy projects Oil&Gas 14:14
Iran prevented release of German home appliances from customs Business 14:12
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy spare equipment parts Tenders 14:07
Turkmen company provides domestic market with products made of polyethylene Business 14:06
Production of agricultural products increases in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Business 14:06
Azerbaijani soldiers created conditions for Armenian population to leave village in Aghdam - president Politics 14:05
Iran reveals data on new enterprises in free trade zones Finance 14:05
Pashinyan, where did you sign the act of capitulation? - President Aliyev Politics 14:03
When Pashinyan put forward seven conditions to us, I said: I have only one condition: get out of our land - President Aliyev Politics 14:01
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reveals data on GDP Finance 14:00
Amount of loans issued for agricultural machinery in Iran spikes Business 13:57
Those who want to accuse us of something should first of all look in mirror - President Aliyev Politics 13:55
When we drove enemy out of Shusha, it destroyed water line feeding city - President Aliyev Politics 13:50
Global LNG prices expected to strengthen in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:49
Armenians had made maps of “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, where are those maps? - President Aliyev Politics 13:46
Kazakhstan's 10M2020 import of Turkish leather products declines Turkey 13:30
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:30
All damage will be calculated with participation of int'l experts - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:29
Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $48 per barrel Finance 13:28
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy accumulator batteries via tender Tenders 13:26
Preliminary instructions have already been given for restoration of railway to Nakhchivan - President Aliyev Politics 13:25
We have destroyed Armenian fascism - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:23
We will restore Kalbajar, let no-one have any doubts about that - President Aliyev Politics 13:22
Armenian “historians” and fraudsters Armenianized ancient Albanian churches - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:19
When I was in Aghdam, I could not find single safe building - President Aliyev Politics 13:17
Uzbekistan discloses tasks for service sector dev’t Uzbekistan 13:15
All news