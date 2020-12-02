UNDP provides Georgia with protective gear to fight COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Amidst an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Georgia, The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) provided $99,000 worth of masks, gowns, and other protective gear to Georgia to equip 8,000 public-sector workers, Trend reports via the UNDP.

The equipment provided by UNDP includes 15,000 face masks, 3,000 face shields, 3,500 protective gowns, gloves, disinfection barriers, disinfectants, and hand sanitizers. The aim is to ensure that at-risk public-sector workers outside the medical system enjoy physical protection as they undertake vital client-facing responsibilities. Earlier in the pandemic, UNDP provided the United Water Supply Company with protective gear for around 1,000 frontline staff responsible for maintaining municipal water supplies.

The supplies will be distributed to personnel of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture (MEPA), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), and the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), as well as to municipal staff in all regions of Georgia.

The protective gear was transferred to the Administration of the Government by UNDP Head Louisa Vinton at a socially distanced ceremony hosted by Lela Akiashvili, the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Human Rights and Gender Equality, and attended by MIA Deputy Minister Nino Tsatsiashvili, MEPA Deputy Minister Nino Tandilashvili, and Otar Namicheishvili, Head of the Finance-Economic Department at NCDC.



Funding for UNDP activities has come from all its development partners: Austria, Denmark, the European Union, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935