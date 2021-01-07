Georgia preparing to apply for full EU membership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia seeks to move closer to the US, EU and NATO, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has tweeted, Trend reports.

According to him, Georgia is preparing to apply for full EU membership in 2024.

“The new Parliament's first adopted piece of legislation reaffirmed Georgia’s top foreign policy goals. Georgia is preparing to apply for full EU membership in 2024”, Gakharia said.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said that the Parliament Resolution on Foreign Policy fully complies with the governmental program.

According to Zalkaliani, the main priority is to prepare for 2024 when Georgia plans to apply for EU membership.

Foreign minister said that serious steps are to be taken.

“We are already working on an annual action plan to prepare the country for 2024. It requires full consolidation and coordination between the legislative and executive authorities,” Zalkaliani said.

On December 25, the Georgian parliament approved the draft Resolution on Georgia’s Foreign Policy.

---

