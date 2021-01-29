EU aims to discover entrepreneurial potential in borderline regions of Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Tamilla Mammadova

The GREENcubator was launched by CENN (the Caucasus Environmental NGO Network) in partnership with the Tbilisi Startup Bureau, as part of the EU4Youth: Social Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Development (SEED) Program for Green Growth in Borderline Communities, Trend reports via the EU4Youth.

The GREENcubator is the second phase of the project’s grant competition, which aims to discover entrepreneurial potential in the borderline regions of Georgia, with an emphasis on youth empowerment and green entrepreneurship. The first EU-funded green business acceleration program in Georgia has got under way with the support of EU4Youth.

The GREENcubator program is structured to allow a tailor-made approach, taking into account the specific needs and requirements of the participants. The ultimate goal of the acceleration program is to assist the participants in their business model development and help them to become eligible for receiving a grant.

Participants will go through three weeks of intensive skills development activities, such as trainings, practical exercises and individual mentorship sessions, covering topics on business model types and revenue streams, go-to-market strategies, sales, marketing, branding, crowdfunding and social media management.

The GREENcubator has up to 30 participants, who plan to start social and green enterprises in the fields of waste management, recycling and upcycling, ecotourism, and rural development.

The main goal of the EU-funded EU4Youth-SEED project is to create a favourable ecosystem for the development of social entrepreneurship and green innovation in the borderline regions of Georgia (Gori, Akhmeta, Ninotsminda). The project aims to discover the entrepreneurial potential in the most vulnerable municipalities and to promote entrepreneurship opportunities among youth.

