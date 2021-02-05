Russia lifts restrictions on apple supplies from several Azerbaijani enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) has lifted restrictions on apple import to the country from 28 Azerbaijani enterprises since February 8, 2021, Trend reports citing the Russian Rosselkhoznadzor.

According to the information, the decision was made on the basis of an information analysis provided by the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan on the absence of the quarantine objects in the products of enterprises, which are currently stored in refrigerated chambers and are ready to be shipped to Russia.

“The apples will be imported under the guarantees of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan and in the mode of enhanced laboratory monitoring when entering the territory of Russia. Apples are allowed to be imported to the following companies: Man-Agro LLC, DZHANNAT AGRO LLC, SHIRIN AGRO LLC, Guliyeva Sarfinaz Madat gizi, AGRO INTERNATIONAL LLC, Shimal Krestyanskoe Fermerskoe Xozyaistvo LLC, Ahmadov Vugar Gadmulla Oglu, Azizov Vusal Natig oglu, Ulu Aqro LLC, Maharramova Irada Amir gizi, Agro Complex Gabala LLC, Balacans LLC, Mamed-zade Bayram Nusrat oglu, Mammadov Beyler Aghalar oglu, Yashyl ​​Rancho LLC, Vitamin vio LLC, Kurdamir agro LLC, Scientific and Experimental Base named after Zardabi, Imanguliyev Goshgar Bakir, Alihuseynov Elmar Alifetdin oglu, Zalov Eldar Rasul oglu, Karimova Fidan Pasha gizi, Soltanov Rafig Agarakhim oglu, Shikhkerimov Vugar Zulfugar oglu, AGROEXIM LLC, Ibrahimov Mehman Jafar,” the message reads.

Rosselkhoznadzor has banned the import of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan since December 10. It has identified objects that are the quarantine for the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the products - tomato moth and eastern moth, Rosselkhoznadzor press service said.