Pakistani FWO talks interest to co-op with Azerbaijan in infrastructure projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.25

By Zeyni Jaffarov - Trend:

The Head of Azerbaijani Economy Ministry Mikayil Jabbarov received Pakistan’s delegation headed by Director General of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Major General Kamal Azfar, Trend reports on Feb.25 referring to the ministry.

According to the ministry, Jabbarov noted that a concept for the restoration and development of the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war was prepared. The concept provides for the widespread use of public-private partnerships, as well as special incentive programs for foreign investors and the attraction of foreign companies for the development of these territories.

In turn, Azfar stated that his country attaches particular importance to the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan, and shared his views on expanding further ties between the countries.

He also noted that FWO is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan on the implementation of infrastructure projects.

At the end of the meeting, broad opportunities for the development of cooperation were highlighted, as well as issues of participation of Pakistani companies in infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan, as well as in the restoration of the liberated territories.

