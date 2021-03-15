EU, FAO supporting Azerbaijan to prepare bill on agricultural advisory services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

Azerbaijan is receiving support for the creation of a relevant legislative framework and the preparation of a major bill within ‘Strengthening of Agricultural Advisory Services’ project, funded by the European Union and implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Trend reports referring to FAO’s Partnership and Liaison Office in the country.

According to the office, the legislative mechanism to be prepared will create the basis for the implementation of the new model of agricultural advisory services. It will consist of a project and a five-year strategy related to the provision of these services to the government of Azerbaijan.

"Having presented to the working group the model of agricultural consulting services developed for Azerbaijan, the project specialists informed about the regulation necessary for the functioning of this model between the state, private business, and civil society, noting the need to form legislation in accordance with these requirements," the office said.

For the working group, three webinars were organized with the participation of the project’s General Manager, FAO expert Nevena Aleksandrova on ‘Management and coordination in the system of pluralistic agricultural consulting services’, ‘Financing and partnership in agricultural consulting services’, ‘Raising knowledge, ensuring the quality of innovation and training for agricultural consulting services in Azerbaijan’ topics.

Aleksandrova noted that the model was developed taking into account the experience of developed European countries in the agricultural sector and local characteristics.

In addition to developing a five-year strategy, within the framework of the Strengthening Agricultural Consulting Services project, the proposed model is being tested in Azerbaijan’s Ganja-Gazakh and Guba-Khachmaz regions.

