Minister discloses amount of subsidies obtained by Azerbaijani entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An interest subsidy worth 100 million manat ($58 million) on the existing loan portfolio worth one billion manat ($588 million) is allocated to entrepreneurs within the entrepreneurship support mechanism in Azerbaijan during the fight against COVID-19, Trend reports on March 16 referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

Up to date, 34.3 million manat ($20.2 million) of this amount has been paid to entrepreneurs, the minister said.

Earlier, Jabbarov said that the guaranteed loans in the amount of 169 million manat ($99 million) were allocated to entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan during 2020 within the measures to minimize the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A decision was made to provide them with an interest subsidy in the amount of 33 million manat ($19 million).

