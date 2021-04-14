Boeing reports first quarter deliveries

Boeing Company on Tuesday announced major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2021, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In commercial airplane programs, Boeing delivered 77 aircraft in the quarter. The company's year-to-date 737s delivery through March 31 reached 63, including two to China's ICBC Leasing.

In its defense, space and security programs, a total of 42 aircraft were delivered in the first quarter.