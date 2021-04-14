Azerbaijan's State Committee on Property Issues holds new auction on privatization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.14

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a new auction on April 13, 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the committee.

According to the source, 8 public property facilities, including 1 small enterprise (located in Shamkir district) and 7 vehicles have been privatized.

The source said that interested participants can visit the website for the provision of property services of the State Committee on Property Issues on the day of the auction, as well as observe it without registration online.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization.az portal must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer. On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).

